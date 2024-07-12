Nation & World News

Judge throws out Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case, says he flouted process with lack of transparency

A judge threw out Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case on Friday, finding that the former New York City mayor had flouted process with a lack of transparency
FILE - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, Dec. 11, 2023. A judge said Wednesday, July 10, 2024, he was leaning toward throwing out Giuliani's bankruptcy case after lawyers and his biggest creditors agreed this was the best way forward. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, Dec. 11, 2023. A judge said Wednesday, July 10, 2024, he was leaning toward throwing out Giuliani's bankruptcy case after lawyers and his biggest creditors agreed this was the best way forward. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By MICHAEL R. SISAK – Associated Press
59 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge threw out Rudy Giuliani 's bankruptcy case on Friday, finding that the former New York City mayor had flouted process with a lack of transparency.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane formalized the decision after saying he was leaning toward doing so on Wednesday. Lawyers for Giuliani and his two biggest creditors — two former election workers he was found to have defamed — had agreed that dismissing the case was the best way forward.

The dismissal ends Giuliani’s pursuit of bankruptcy protection but doesn’t absolve him of his debts. His creditors can now pursue other legal remedies to recoup at least some of the money they’re owed, such as getting a court order to seize his apartments and other assets.

Dismissing the case will also allow the ex-mayor to pursue an appeal in the defamation case, which arose from his efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Police release details on reckless-driving arrest of Georgia football’s Bo Hughley 2h ago

Credit: AP

Judge throws out Giuliani’s bankruptcy case, paving way for payout in Ga. case
22m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Fulton sheriff calls jail renovation plan ‘shortsighted’
2h ago

‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’: Former Georgia insurance commissioner gets 3.5 years in prison
2h ago

‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’: Former Georgia insurance commissioner gets 3.5 years in prison
2h ago

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Gulfstream delivering new G700 jet to customers ‘around the world’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Chicago exhibition center modifying windows to prevent bird strikes after massive kill...
8m ago
Federal judge refuses to block Biden administration rule on gun sales in Kansas, 19 other...
10m ago
THE LATEST
Israeli strike kills 4 aid workers in Gaza 'safe zone,' UK-based group says
19m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

‘Dateline’ to visit Atlanta for True Crime Day at SCADfest: How to attend
Where to go for school supply giveaways in metro Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Def Leppard, comics convention, more