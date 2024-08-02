Judge suspends Justin Timberlake's driver's license over DWI arrest in New York

His attorney, Edward Burke Jr., has maintained that Timberlake was not drunk and that the case should be dropped.

"The facts remain he was not intoxicated," Burke said Friday, according to Newsday. "I'll say it again: Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated and we're very confident that charge, that criminal charge, will be dismissed."

Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace suspended Timberlake's license and threatened to impose a gag order on Burke, saying the attorney's comments to the media have been inappropriate.

Irace set a next court date for Aug. 9.

The case was delayed after Burke said the original charging document lacked a sergeant’s signature and should be thrown out.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Cangro said new documents were filed July 2 that should address that flaw.

Timberlake was driving a BMW in the posh beach town of Sag Harbor around 12:30 a.m. when an officer stopped him and determined he was intoxicated, according to court documents.

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the court papers said.

The 43-year-old Timberlake told the officer he had had one martini and was following some friends home, according to the documents. He was arrested and spent the night in custody at a police station.

