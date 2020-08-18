Judge stops Idaho from enacting ban on transgender athletes

Nye said the law’s ban on transgender athletes “stands in stark contrast to the policies of elite athletic bodies that regulate sports both nationally and globally.”

“I feel a major sense of relief,” Hecox said Monday in a news release. “I’m a girl, and the right team for me is the girls’ team. It’s time courts recognize that and I am so glad that the court’s ruling does.”

In March Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the measure, passed by Republicans during the 2020 state legislative session, into law despite warnings from legal experts that it wasn't likely to survive court challenges.

Supporters said the law was needed because transgender female athletes have physical advantages.

“Transgender people belong in Idaho, including on school sports teams,” Ritchie Eppink, legal director for the ACLU of Idaho, said in a news release. "This is a welcome first step.”

It’s the second time this month a federal judge has effectively rejected a new anti-transgender law in Idaho. Last week, U.S. Magistrate Candy Dale said the state’s latest attempt to ban transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate violates a court order she issued two years ago stopping a similar law.