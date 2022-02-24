Judge stays out of Elon Musk vs. SEC letter spat, for now

She also wrote that if Musk has a “non frivolous basis” to cancel a subpoena, he can file motions seeking action from the court.

Spiro also accused an unidentified SEC staffer of leaking investigation details and asked for an “on-the-record” assurance that the SEC has not done so. Nathan also denied this.

“The letter does not contain specific facts or legal authority to justify this request,” she wrote. She also doubted that the request is enforceable by the court.

Musk tweeted earlier this week that the allegations are “just peeling back the first layer of the corruption onion. Stay tuned.” No details were given. The SEC has declined to comment.

“It has become clearer and clearer that the commission is out to retaliate against my clients for exercising their First Amendment rights,” Spiro wrote in one of his letters to the court.

The SEC responded that it was following Nathan’s instructions in trying to speak with Musk’s lawyers about his posts on Twitter.

It also denied that the agency had issued subpoenas in the Musk Twitter case and said the SEC is in the process of distributing the fine money.