Judge starts new injunction barring Lee statue removal

Northam announced plans to remove the statue in early June, citing the pain felt across the country about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The governor appreciates the dismissal of the Gregory case and “looks forward to another victory in court as soon as possible,” his spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, said in a statement.

“This statue will come down - and Virginia will be better for it,” she said.

Should a court eventually clear the way, it won't be a simple task to remove the 21-foot-high (6.4-meter-high) equestrian statue, which the state has said weighs about 12 tons (11 metric tonnes).

A state board has approved a plan for removal that calls for cutting the statue into three sections for eventual reassembly elsewhere.