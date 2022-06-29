Judge, Stanton homer to bail out Taillon, Yanks top A's 5-3

Judge's homer was his major league-leading 29th, and his past five have come with New York either trailing or tied.

Stanton reached for Irvin's changeup off the outside edge of the plate and swatted it over the right-field wall. It was Stanton's 19th homer of the season, with five in his past six games.

The Yankees have 57 homers in June, surpassing the 2016 Orioles and 2019 Braves for most ever in the month.

Irvin (2-6) allowed six hits, but he covered seven innings with 103 pitches.

Taillon struggled against a lineup that didn't include any player with a batting average higher than .234. Seth Brown's one-out double sparked a three-run first inning, which included a two-run double by Stephen Piscotty and a run-scoring single by Elvis Andrus.

Taillon labored after that, too, but didn't give up any more runs. He stranded six runners over his final four innings, including the bases loaded in the second. He allowed seven hits, struck out six and walked two.

Taillon also drudged through his previous start, allowing six runs over 5 2/3 innings against Houston in a game New York came back to win 7-6. The past two outings have spiked Taillon's ERA from 2.70 to 3.32.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: 2B Jed Lowrie was out of the lineup with an achy left shoulder, and Oakland hasn't ruled out a potential move to the injured list.

Yankees: LHP Aroldis Chapman (left Achilles tendinitis) could be activated Thursday, but Friday is more likely. He last pitched for the Yankees on May 22. ... RHP Ryan Weber was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... 2B Gleyber Torres was back in the lineup after getting a cortisone injection in his right wrist Monday.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Adrian Martinez will be recalled from Triple-A to start in Seattle on Thursday night. Martinez pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Detroit on May 10 in his only career major league appearance.

Yankees: Play at Houston on Thursday before starting a series in Cleveland on Friday. RHP Luis Severino (4-2, 3.38 ERA) will face Astros RHP Luis Garcia (5-5, 3.68 ERA) in a de facto rubber match after the teams split a four-game series in the Bronx last weekend.

