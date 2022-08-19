Judge sets January 2024 trial for LIV Golf suit against tour

Freeman last week denied a temporary restraining order sought by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones who wanted to compete in the PGA Tour's postseason.

LIV attorneys had wanted a trial date for Aug. 7, 2023, arguing the case needed to be expedited. PGA Tour attorneys said it was not reasonable to adequately prepare and noted it coincided with the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs and make it difficult for PGA Tour Commissioner and other executives whose testimony likely would be required.