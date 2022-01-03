Judge sets Jan. 28 for 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic resentencing

U.S. District Judge Scott Palk set the resentencing for 10 a.m. and granted the defendant's request to be transported to Oklahoma City for the hearing.

A federal appeals court in July ruled that Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, should get a shorter sentence. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver determined the trial court wrongly treated two murder-for-hire convictions separately in calculating his prison term.