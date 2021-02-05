Judge sets bail hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse next week

They included an address in the filings along with a request that Schroeder keep it sealed, but Binger replied that it's just a post office box and doesn't satisfy Rittenhouse's bail conditions.

Rittenhouse, who is white, traveled to Kenosha on Aug. 25 after a paramilitary group put out a call on social media for people to protect businesses amid unrest. He faces multiple charges, including homicide and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement have painted Rittenhouse as a trigger-happy white supremacist. Conservatives upset over property destruction during some protests against police brutality last summer have portrayed him as a patriot exercising his right to bear arms and raised the $2 million Rittenhouse needed to get out of jail.

Rittenhouse fired John Pierce, the outspoken Los Angeles attorney who led the fundraising effort, on Monday.

Pierce removed himself from the criminal case in December after prosecutors alleged that he has his own “significant financial difficulties” and shouldn't be allowed to raise money for Rittenhouse. He stayed on as Rittenhouse's attorney on civil matters, leaving the criminal case to attorney Mark Richards.

Pierce confirmed he and Rittenhouse had parted ways, tweeting that he had fought with “every fiber” of his being for Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse's supporters tweeted on their FreeKyleUSA account on Thursday that Rittenhouse fired Pierce on Monday and that he has hired another Los Angeles attorney, Robert Barnes.

Pierce tweeted that he had fought with “every fiber” of his being for Rittenhouse. Barnes tweeted that he was "happy to join the #KyleRittenhouse team.”

___

Followed Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1