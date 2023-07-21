Judge sets a trial date for next May in Trump's classified documents case in Florida

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
X
A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for former President Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has scheduled a trial date for next May for former President Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents.

The May 20, 2024, trial date, set Friday by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, is a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for this December and a bid by defense lawyers to schedule it after the 2024 presidential election.

If the date holds, it would follow close on the heels of a separate New York trial for Trump on dozens of state charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. It also means the trial will not start until deep into the presidential nominating calendar and probably well after the Republican nominee is clear — though before that person is officially nominated at the Republican National Convention.

In pushing back the trial from the Dec. 11 start date that the Justice Department had asked for, Cannon wrote that “the Government’s proposed schedule is atypically accelerated and inconsistent with ensuring a fair trial.” She agreed with defense lawyers that the amount of evidence that would need to be sifted through before the trial, including classified information, was “voluminous.”

“The Court finds that the interests of justice served by this continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and Defendants in a speedy trial,” Cannon wrote.

Trump could yet face additional trials in the coming year. He revealed this week that he had received a letter informing him that he was a target of a separate Justice Department investigation into efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election, and prosecutors in Georgia plan to announce charging decisions within weeks in an investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to subvert the vote there.

_____

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, causing major damage, power outages1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s public safety training center feud could have lasting political fallout
2h ago

Georgia expands some benefits in shadow of abortion restrictions
4h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

How Marjorie Taylor Greene became President Biden’s ‘unintentional’ ally
4h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

How Marjorie Taylor Greene became President Biden’s ‘unintentional’ ally
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DeKalb police investigating after 12-year-old hurt in shooting
33m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Alabama executes man for the 2001 beating death of a woman, resuming lethal injections...
9m ago
Orioles take solo lead of AL East with 4-3 win over Rays
12m ago
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
20h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, Cauley Creek...
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top