US waives federal law to boost diesel supply for Puerto Rico

“It is totally unacceptable,” said Manuel Calderón Cerame, spokesman for the main opposition Popular Democratic Party.

Fuel disruptions have forced grocery stores, gas stations and other businesses to temporarily close as the demand for diesel to feed generators grows. Hundreds of schools also remain shuttered.

On Wednesday evening, Luma, a private company that operates power transmission and distribution in Puerto Rico, announced it would take at least another week to restore electricity to 90% of customers in the island's southern and western regions.

“Hurricane Fiona severely impacted critical parts of the electric grid and generation facilities across Puerto Rico, especially in the Ponce and Mayagüez regions that suffered severe damage to roads and critical infrastructure,” the company said.

Officials have not yet said when they expect the island to be fully energized.

As of Wednesday night, power had been restored to 80% of 1.47 million clients, the majority in the capital of San Juan and nearby areas.

Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority, which operates generation on the island and is working with Luma to restore electricity, also is struggling to restructure more than $8 billion in debt.

Earlier Wednesday, a federal judge ordered a fresh round of mediation talks aimed at restructuring the company's public debt. U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain also allowed a federal control board that oversees the island’s finances to go to court to determine how much money bondholders should receive as they seek to recover their investments.

The board warned earlier that any expenses linked to debt repayment would be passed along to the power company’s 1.47 million clients.

The board also was ordered to file a debt-restructuring plan for the island’s Electric Power Authority by Dec. 1, with a confirmation hearing scheduled for mid-2023.

The board praised the ruling in a brief statement, saying it is calculated to get major disputed legal issues resolved in the shortest possible time: “Simultaneous litigation and mediation facilitates resolutions for all constituencies.”

In early March, Pierluisi had announced that his administration was scrapping a proposed debt restructuring deal because it was not favorable to the island’s economy or the power company’s clients.

Then on Sept. 16, officials announced that mediation talks had failed. In response, a bondholder group that holds or insures 65% of the power company’s debt sought to have the bankruptcy case dismissed and a receiver appointed.

On Wednesday, the judge denied their request.

A spokesman for the bondholder group did not return a message for comment.

The power company holds the largest debt of any of Puerto Rico’s government agencies, and it is one of two agencies whose debt has not yet been restructured more than five years after the U.S. territory filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in history.

Puerto Rico’s Highways and Transportation Authority still holds $5.8 billion in debt.