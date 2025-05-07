Nation & World News
Judge says US must allow migrants a chance to challenge in court any deportations to Libya

A federal judge has found the Trump administration can’t deport migrants to Libya unless they have a meaningful chance to challenge their removal in court
5 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday found the Trump administration can’t deport migrants to Libya unless they have a meaningful chance to challenge their removal in court.

The order from U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Massachusetts comes after attorneys said immigration authorities informed migrants of plans to deport them to Libya, a country with a history of human rights violations.

Murphy previously found that any migrants deported to countries other than their homelands must first be allowed to argue that it would jeopardize their safety.

He said that any “allegedly imminent” removals would “clearly violate this Court’s Order.”

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during a town hall at the Cobb County Civic Center on April 25 in Atlanta. Ossoff said Wednesday he is investigating corporate landlords and out-of-state companies buying up single-family homes in bulk. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Ossoff launches investigation into corporate takeover of Atlanta housing market

Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.

‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget

Dickens administration aims to cut about 150 city jobs this year to help make up projected deficit.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen

Before we count out Marjorie Taylor Green as someone with statewide potential in Georgia, rewind the tape to November to see who won here: Donald Trump