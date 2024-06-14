Judge says trial is required to decide government's antitrust case over Google's advertising tech

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said the government's antitrust case against Google over its advertising technology will go to trial in September, rejecting both sides' request to rule in their favor as a matter of law.

The Justice Department and Google had been expected to make their arguments seeking summary judgment in the lawsuit next week. But at a hearing Friday in federal court in Alexandria on unrelated issues, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema told both sides that it's clear the case has to go trial.

A judge grants summary judgment only when the facts are not in dispute and a decision can be rendered as a matter of law. But Brinkema said it's clear that numerous facts are disputed.