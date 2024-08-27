Judge says she suspects a cover-up of the true source of bail funds for man charged in Tupac killing

“I have a sense that things are trying to be covered up,” Kierny said.

The hearing took a turn when Davis' lawyer, Carl Arnold, told the judge that the bail bond agent used by Davis had provided the entertainment company with copy-and-paste instructions on the language for the letters and could therefore testify about their legitimacy.

In a scathing response, prosecutor Binu Palal said the bond dealer may have committed a felony crime by submitting “a false document to this court.”

“The state takes that very seriously," he said. "Be advised that it will not go uninvestigated.”

Both Palal and Arnold declined to comment further.

Davis has sought to be released since shortly after his September 2023 arrest, which made him the only person ever to be charged in one of hip-hop's most enduring mysteries. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Also Tuesday, Kierny pushed back the start of Davis’ trial from Nov. 4 to March 17.

Kierny previously rejected Davis' bid to have Jones put up $112,500 for his release to house arrest. Adding to her concerns, she said at the time, was the question of whether the pair planned to profit by selling Davis' life story.

Nevada has a law, sometimes called a “slayer statute,” that prohibits convicted killers from profiting from their crimes.

Jones, who has managed artists including Johnathan "Blueface" Porter and Jayceon "The Game" Taylor, testified in June that he wanted to help Davis because he was fighting cancer and had "always been a monumental person in our community ... especially the urban community."

Davis himself has said in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir that he is the only living suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of Shakur nearly 28 years ago at a traffic light near the Las Vegas Strip.

Authorities say that the gunfire stemmed from competition between East Coast members of a Bloods gang sect and West Coast groups of a Crips sect, including Davis, for dominance in a genre known at the time as "gangsta rap."

