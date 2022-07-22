Judge says Prince Harry can sue UK govt over security plan

Harry and the former actress Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle in 2019 but stepped down as working royals the following year, citing what they described as unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Harry's lawyers have said the prince is reluctant to bring the couple’s children — Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet — to his homeland because it is not safe.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, wants to be able to pay for the protection, saying his private security team in the U.S. doesn’t have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to U.K. intelligence information.

His lawyers also say a February 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, removing his full royal security, was unreasonable because Harry was not allowed to make “informed representations beforehand.”

The British government says the committee's decision was reasonable, and that it is not possible to pay privately for police protection.