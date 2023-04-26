Judge says Nunes not defamed by story about Iowa dairy farm

It marks the second time the court has ruled against Nunes. Williams in 2020 also rejected Nunes' claims, but he appealed, and in 2021 the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals found Lizza may have committed a new defamatory act when in November 2019 he tweeted a link to the original article.

Williams noted in his second ruling that evidence supported the article's reporting about the Nunes family's immigrant workers. The judge said the family didn't offer material evidence that the story's claims were false.

An email sent to Nunes at his website wasn't immediately returned.

Lizza now works for the news organization Politico, and an email left with Lizza at Politico wasn't immediately returned. An email left with Esquire magazine also wasn't immediately returned.