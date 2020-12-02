Judge says no to digging up remains of President Harding

Marion County Family Court Judge Robert Fragale denied Blaesing's request in early November, saying there was no good reason to exhume the remains.

Doing so would only “create an unnecessary destruction of the memorial and grounds established to preserve the late President and his historical recognition,” the judge said.

In 2015, a match between James Blaesing’s DNA and that of two Harding descendants prompted AncestryDNA, a DNA-testing division of Ancestry.com, to declare his link to the president official.

At the time, Blaesing told The Associated Press he was delighted. Five years later, he told the AP his mother’s legacy as the daughter of a U.S. president is shaping up to be little more than a footnote in the new museum and that he had not been approached to provide details of her life or even a photograph for the coming display.

FILE-This July 4, 1923 file photo shows the 29th President of the United States, Warren G. Harding, and his wife, first lady Florence Kling Harding. The centennial of President Warren G. Harding's election was marked Monday in his home county in Ohio with a modest radio tribute rather than the grand museum and homestead re-opening envisioned before the pandemic. Harding, a Republican, was elected Nov. 2, 1920, his 55th birthday, succeeding Democrat Woodrow Wilson. He beat a fellow Ohio newspaper publisher, James Cox, on a platform of restoring normalcy after World War I and the 1918 influenza pandemic. (AP Photo, File)