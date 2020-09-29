Judge says new royal book can be used in Meghan privacy case

Meghan’s lawyers deny that she collaborated with the book’s authors, Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie.

American actress Meghan Markle, star of TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, one of the grandsons of Queen Elizabeth II, in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son, Archie, was born the following year.

Early this year, the couple announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

A full hearing in her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers is due to start in January.

___

Follow all AP stories about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at https://apnews.com/hub/prince-harry