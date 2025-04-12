Judge relaxes ban on DOGE access to sensitive US Treasury information

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has relaxed a ban she'd put on Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency preventing it from accessing sensitive Treasury Department information related to millions of Americans.

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas said in a written opinion late Friday that one DOGE worker, Ryan Wunderly, can access sensitive payment and data systems if he completes training that Treasury employees typically go through before given such access and submits a financial disclosure report.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by 19 Democratic state attorneys general who sued over privacy issues amid DOGE's assertion that it was working to modernize Treasury payment systems.