Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge relaxes ban on DOGE access to sensitive US Treasury information

A New York judge has relaxed a ban she'd put on Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency preventing it from accessing sensitive U.S. Treasury Department information
FILE - Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
58 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has relaxed a ban she'd put on Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency preventing it from accessing sensitive Treasury Department information related to millions of Americans.

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas said in a written opinion late Friday that one DOGE worker, Ryan Wunderly, can access sensitive payment and data systems if he completes training that Treasury employees typically go through before given such access and submits a financial disclosure report.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by 19 Democratic state attorneys general who sued over privacy issues amid DOGE's assertion that it was working to modernize Treasury payment systems.

The lawsuit contended that Musk’s ‘DOGE’ team was composed of “political appointees” who should not have access to Treasury records handled by “civil servants” specially trained in protecting such sensitive information as Social Security and bank account numbers.

Vargas said Wunderly will be able to access payment records, payment systems and any other Treasury Department data systems containing personally identifiable information and confidential financial information of payees.

Vargas put the ban in place two months ago.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency was created to find and eliminate wasteful government spending. Its access to Treasury records and its inspection of government agencies has led some to criticize Musk while his supporters praise the idea of reining in bloated government finances.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

Credit: AP

Appeals court restores DOGE access to sensitive information at US agencies

Justice Department sharply criticizes judge who blocked enforcement of an order targeting a law firm

Trump targets ‘Anonymous’ author and former top cybersecurity official in escalation of retribution

The Latest

Omani security personnel watch a convoy believed to be carrying U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat, Oman, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Credit: AP

Long, fraught timeline of tensions between Iran and the US as nuclear negotiators meet

14m ago

Game 82: The end of the line for some in the NBA, decision day for others

15m ago

Apple has few incentives to start making iPhones in U.S., despite Trump's trade war with China

29m ago

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says