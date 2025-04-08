Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge rejects new trials for 2 convicted of human smuggling in death of family of 4 from India

A federal judge has rejected requests for new trials for two men convicted on human smuggling charges in the deaths of four members of a family from India who froze to death while trying to cross the Canadian border into Minnesota during a blizzard in 2022
This combination image shows left to right; undated photo released by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office shows Harshkumar Patel in Elk River, Minn., and undated photo released by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows Steve Shand. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This combination image shows left to right; undated photo released by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office shows Harshkumar Patel in Elk River, Minn., and undated photo released by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows Steve Shand. (AP Photo)
By STEVE KARNOWSKI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected requests for new trials for two men convicted on human smuggling charges in the deaths of four members of a family from India who froze to death while trying to cross the Canadian border into Minnesota during a blizzard in 2022.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim declined to set aside the guilty verdicts that a jury returned last November against Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel and Steve Anthony Shand. His order clears the way for the two defendants to take their cases to a federal appeals court after he sentences them on May 7.

Attorneys for both men argued that the evidence was insufficient.

“But this was not a close case,” Tunheim countered.

The judge found that there was sufficient evidence for the jury to find both Shand and Patel guilty on all four counts. He said the failure of prosecutors until late in the trial to disclose a prior disciplinary action against a Border Patrol agent who testified, while troubling, had a minimal impact on the overall case. He also stood by his decision to try the defendants together rather than separately.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Patel, an Indian national who prosecutors say went by the alias "Dirty Harry," and Shand, an American from Florida, were part of a sophisticated illegal operation that brought increasing numbers of Indians into the U.S.

They said the victims, 39-year-old Jagdish Patel; his wife, Vaishaliben, who was in her mid-30s; their 11-year-old daughter, Vihangi; and 3-year-old son, Dharmik, froze to death just north of the border between Manitoba and Minnesota on Jan. 19, 2022. The family was from Dingucha, a village in the western Indian state of Gujarat. The couple were schoolteachers, local news reports said. Seven other members of their group survived the foot crossing. Patel is a common Indian surname, and the victims were not related to the defendant.

The most serious counts carry maximum sentences of up to 20 years in prison. But federal sentencing guidelines rely on complicated formulas, and prosecutors have not yet said what they will recommend for sentences.

FILE - Road signage is posted just outside of Emerson, Manitoba, Jan. 20, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Families and victims advocates participate in a prayer walk around the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to mark Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Day in Albuquerque, N.M., Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

Credit: AP

Unsolved violent crimes in Native American communities to get more attention with FBI surge

Ex-member of former Gambia dictator's military unit is on trial in the US for torture

1h ago

District attorney lashes out at ICE for detaining suspect in Boston during a trial

The Latest

Shoppers walk near a Nike store in Beijing, China, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

The Latest: US stocks drop again as uncertainty reigns about Trump's tariffs

8m ago

US stocks dive after another stunning reversal as uncertainty reigns about Trump's tariffs

15m ago

Waiver allows Trump administration to bypass environmental rules to build more border walls

19m ago

Featured

Chickens travel down a conveyer belt from the chiller and are placed on hooks that weigh them and sort them by weight at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant in Gainesville in 2023. (Kimberly Smith/staff)

Credit: KIMBERLY SMITH

Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry

One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.

2h ago

MARTA BRT project delayed by long-forgotten parking garage, trolley lines

2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?

Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear