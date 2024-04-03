Nation & World News

Judge rejects Donald Trump's request to delay hush-money trial until Supreme Court rules on immunity

A judge has rejected Donald Trump’s bid to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial until the Supreme Court rules on the presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases
Former President Donald Trump speaks after hearing at New York Criminal Court, Monday, March 25, 2024, in New York. New York Judge Juan M. Merchan has scheduled an April 15 trial date in Trump's hush money case. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Former President Donald Trump speaks after hearing at New York Criminal Court, Monday, March 25, 2024, in New York. New York Judge Juan M. Merchan has scheduled an April 15 trial date in Trump's hush money case. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)
By MICHAEL R. SISAK – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge Wednesday rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial until the Supreme Court rules on the presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases.

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan deemed the former president's request untimely, ruling that his lawyers had myriad opportunities to raise the immunity issue before they finally did so in a March 7 court filing.

Lawyers for the presumptive Republican nominee had asked to adjourn the New York trial indefinitely until Trump’s immunity claim in his Washington, D.C., election interference case is resolved.

Merchan previously chided Trump’s lawyers for missing a filing deadline, waiting until 2½ weeks before jury selection to raise the immunity issue and failing to “explain the reason for the late filing.”

Trump contends he is immune from prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office. His lawyers argue some of the evidence and alleged acts in the hush money case overlap with his time in the White House and constitute official acts.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

King Family to lay wreath marking 56 years since MLK’s death14m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana helps Georgians with pain, but not all can afford it

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Tornado in Rockdale confirmed as EF-2
18m ago

Airport MARTA station closing for 6 weeks: What you need to know
1h ago

Airport MARTA station closing for 6 weeks: What you need to know
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves-White Sox postponed Wednesday because of rain and snow
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Chiefs' Rice takes 'full responsibility' for his part in car crash in Dallas that injured...
10m ago
US Sen. Rick Scott spends multiple millions on ads focused on Florida's Hispanic voters
12m ago
US braces for retaliation after attack on Iran consulate — even as it says it wasn't...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Tyson Horne

Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024
Get acquainted with Rod Lassiter and Parnass Savang of Beard-nominated Talat Market
1h ago
Georgia Judge Hugh Lawson, known for his way with words, wrote his own obituary