Nation & World News

Judge refuses to toss out tax case against Hunter Biden

A judge has refused to toss out a tax case against Hunter Biden, moving the case closer to the possible spectacle of a trial as his father campaigns for another term as president
Hunter Biden and is wife Melissa, arrive with President Biden on Air Force One, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. President Biden is returning from New York after a fundraiser. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Hunter Biden and is wife Melissa, arrive with President Biden on Air Force One, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. President Biden is returning from New York after a fundraiser. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge refused Monday to toss out a tax case against Hunter Biden, moving the case closer to the possible spectacle of a trial as his father campaigns for another term as president.

U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi denied eight motions to dismiss the charges accusing President Joe Biden's son of a four-year scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes while living an extravagant lifestyle.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to the nine felony and misdemeanor tax offenses filed in Los Angeles. His attorneys contended the prosecution is politically motivated and made multiple other arguments seeking to have the case dismissed.

Scarsi appeared to be skeptical of the defense during the three-hour hearing last week. Prosecutors framed the claims as far-fetched.

Hunter Biden has also been charged in Delaware with lying on a federal form to buy a gun in 2018. He said he wasn’t using or addicted to illegal drugs, even though he has acknowledged being addicted to crack cocaine at the time. He has pleaded not guilty in that case, which also accuses him of possessing the gun illegally.

Both cases are overseen by special counsel David Weiss and now have tentative trials scheduled for June, though defense attorneys are also trying to get the Delaware gun charges tossed out.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Billionaire investor praises Atlanta’s business growth, opportunity

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Driver arrested after SUV breaches FBI gate in Chamblee

Credit: AP

Braves smash White Sox in rain-shortened series opener

Credit: Douglas County

Judicial watchdog wants metro Atlanta judge off the bench

Credit: Douglas County

Judicial watchdog wants metro Atlanta judge off the bench

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Atlanta’s Black chefs share mixed reactions to Keith Lee’s upcoming ‘Redemption Tour’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond to avert asset seizure as he appeals NY fraud...
3m ago
Judge expands Trump's gag order after ex-president's social media posts about judge's...
7m ago
South Carolina leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso to enter WNBA draft
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
5 family friendly spring break ideas near Atlanta
NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket