Judge refuses to toss out tax case against Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge refused Monday to toss out a tax case against Hunter Biden, moving the case closer to the possible spectacle of a trial as his father campaigns for another term as president.

U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi denied eight motions to dismiss the charges accusing President Joe Biden's son of a four-year scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes while living an extravagant lifestyle.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to the nine felony and misdemeanor tax offenses filed in Los Angeles. His attorneys contended the prosecution is politically motivated and made multiple other arguments seeking to have the case dismissed.

Scarsi appeared to be skeptical of the defense during the three-hour hearing last week. Prosecutors framed the claims as far-fetched.

Hunter Biden has also been charged in Delaware with lying on a federal form to buy a gun in 2018. He said he wasn’t using or addicted to illegal drugs, even though he has acknowledged being addicted to crack cocaine at the time. He has pleaded not guilty in that case, which also accuses him of possessing the gun illegally.

Both cases are overseen by special counsel David Weiss and now have tentative trials scheduled for June, though defense attorneys are also trying to get the Delaware gun charges tossed out.