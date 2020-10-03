Judge rebuffs bid to ease pandemic-limits at private schools

“The court has difficulty understanding how (state's) regulatory plan could survive a scenario whereby private schools remain limited to in-person instruction at 25% capacity while public and charter schools are allowed to move to in-person instruction at 50% capacity,” he wrote.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a statement of interest in support of plaintiff Douglas Peterson and his daughter, a student at Albuquerque Academy.

President Donald Trump and his education secretary have threatened to try and divert federal funding away from public schools that decline to reopen and toward parents who wish to send their children to private schools or for home schooling, learning pods or other options that have arisen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Private schools in New Mexico enroll about 22,000 students — or nearly 7% of school-aged children.

The administration of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham argued at a court hearing in September that private schools already occupy a privileged position with minimal state oversight.

The lawsuit also denounced as unfair the situation in which childcare facilities can open at 100% capacity, but Judge Johnson said childcare for toddlers doesn't work online and has to take place in a physical setting.

In rejecting the request for a preliminary injunction, Johnson was skeptical of claims that New Mexico was infringing on rights of association and assembly, noting that the seventh grader in question can meet with classmates online or at another location.