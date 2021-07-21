ajc logo
Judge: Radio host Larry Elder will appear on recall ballot

FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder has filed a lawsuit Monday, July 19, 2021, challenging a decision by California election officials to block him from running in the state's Sept. 14 recall election, saying he's the target of political "shenanigans" by Sacramento Democrats. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder has filed a lawsuit Monday, July 19, 2021, challenging a decision by California election officials to block him from running in the state's Sept. 14 recall election, saying he's the target of political "shenanigans" by Sacramento Democrats. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge on Wednesday cleared the way for conservative talk radio host Larry Elder to join the field of candidates for an upcoming recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

Elder scored a swift court victory in Sacramento, where he challenged a decision by state election officials to block him from the ballot.

Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl disagreed with a state decision that Elder failed to meet requirements to qualify to run in the election. Forty-two other candidates have been cleared to appear on the Sept. 14 recall ballot.

In a tweet, Elder wrote, “Victory! My next one will be on Sept. 14 at the ballot box.”

“This isn’t just a victory for me, but a victory for the people of California. And not just those who favor the recall and support me, but all voters, including many who will come to know me,” he wrote.

The election in the nation’s most populous state will be a marquee contest with national implications, watched closely as a barometer of the public mood heading toward the 2022 elections, when a closely divided Congress again will be in play.

Elder's court win also will be celebrated by recall organizers who hoped for a large field of prominent candidates to attract voters. When Elder announced his candidacy, he immediately became one of the most recognized Republicans in the race, given his years on talk radio as well as appearances on Fox News and other media.

Ronayne reported from Sacramento.

FILE - In this June 15, 2021, file photo California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif. California on Saturday released a list of 41 people who filed the required paperwork to run in the Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Newsom from office. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
FILE - In this June 15, 2021, file photo California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif. California on Saturday released a list of 41 people who filed the required paperwork to run in the Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Newsom from office. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Kevin Faulconer, a Republican candidate for California governor, speaks during a news conference, in Downey, Calif. Faulconer was twice elected mayor of Democratic-leaning San Diego and left office last year. He was an early entrant in the recall race and has long been seen as a potential statewide candidate, given his centrist credentials in strongly Democratic California. (AP Photo/Michael R. Blood, File)
FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Kevin Faulconer, a Republican candidate for California governor, speaks during a news conference, in Downey, Calif. Faulconer was twice elected mayor of Democratic-leaning San Diego and left office last year. He was an early entrant in the recall race and has long been seen as a potential statewide candidate, given his centrist credentials in strongly Democratic California. (AP Photo/Michael R. Blood, File)

