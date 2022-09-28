ajc logo
X

Judge: R. Kelly to pay $300,000 to victim in sex crimes case

National & World News
By TOM HAYS, Associated Press
3 hours ago
A federal judge in New York says she plans to order disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly to pay more than $300,000 to one his victims in a decades-long scheme to use his fame to sexually abuse young fans

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge signaled Wednesday that she plans to order disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly to pay more than $300,000 to one his victims in a decades-long scheme to use his fame to sexually abuse young fans.

A restitution order by U.S. District Judge Ann Connelly that was still being finalized is meant to cover the cost of treatment for herpes and psychotherapy. The victim, referred to only by a pseudonym, has accused the jailed Kelly of giving her the sexually transmitted disease during one of their encounters.

Kelly could be on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars more to pay for herpes treatment and counseling for a second victim once the final tally is calculated. The judge rejected a third claim by another accuser.

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter appeared at the hearing in federal court in Brooklyn via video from a lockup in Chicago, and only spoke to exchange greetings with the judge and to turn down an offer to say more. None of the victims were in attendance.

Earlier this year, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison following a trial in New York where the jury found him guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. A second trial in Chicago ended on Sept. 14 with his conviction on charges of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex.

The question now in the New York case becomes when and how Kelly will pay the restitution. Prosecutors claim he has access to as much as $5 million to go along with about $28,000 seized from his inmate commissary account that defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean said was made up of small donations from fans.

Bonjean told the judge that Kelly has no access to any other funds because of judgments in civil cases brought against him. She also insisted that her client has always been clueless about his finances.

“He’s not the best source of that information,” she said.

Kelly achieved superstar status for work including the 1996 hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and the cult classic “Trapped in the Closet,” a multipart tale of sexual betrayal and intrigue.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Taking a look at coaches Georgia Tech might consider4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
6h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Hurricane Ian prompts Atlanta Public Schools to cancel some events
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman assaulted on Covington trail while walking dog; 2 suspects at large
53m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman assaulted on Covington trail while walking dog; 2 suspects at large
53m ago

Credit: Alan Mauldin

Southwest Georgia farmers breath cautious sigh of relief with reduced chance of heavy...
3h ago
The Latest
Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys
3m ago
RFK assassin Sirhan asks to go home to live 'in peace'
11m ago
Police uncertain if girl killed in shootout was abducted
13m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
Clock ticking on search for Georgia Tech athletic director
21h ago
MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top