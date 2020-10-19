Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect

The Tavern League argued that Evers needed to work through the Legislature to approve an emergency rule setting capacity limits, rather than issuing the order. It pointed to a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling from May undoing Evers' “safer at home" order.

The capacity limits order is set to expire on Nov. 6, but could be renewed.

Tavern League attorney Josh Johanningmeier argued Monday that the intention of Evers’ administration may have been good, but that doesn’t make the capacity order legal.

“The pandemic did not suspend the rule of law and our client’s rights,” Johanningmeier said.

Colin Hector, an assistant attorney general defending the order, said Wisconsin was in a “terrible place when it comes to COVID-19 right now.” He argued that the order was legal and necessary for the long-term good of the state.

“The only way to bring Wisconsin’s economy back is to bring this virus under control,” Hector said.

Wisconsin last week set new daily records for positive coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations. To date, the state has more than 166,000 positive cases and 1,574 deaths.

Under the order, the number of customers at any indoor venue is limited to 25% of capacity or no more than 10 people for places without an occupancy limit. The order does not apply to colleges, schools, churches, polling locations, political rallies and outdoor venues.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin, the powerful lobbying group for the state’s 5,000 bars, restaurants and taverns, argued that Palm doesn't have the legal authority to issue the order, which instead should have gone through the Republican-led Legislature’s rule-making process.

A GOP-controlled legislative committee met last week to begin the process of creating the rule, which would then allow the Legislature to strike it down.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eating at a restaurant where seating capacity is not reduced and tables are not spaced at least 6 feet apart places diners in the “highest risk” category for contracting COVID-19. By comparison, the lowest risk is purchasing food for takeout or curbside pickup, according to the CDC.