Judge plans May trial for US Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery case

A judge is planning a spring trial for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DEEPTI HAJELA – Associated Press
33 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is planning a spring trial for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, who are accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who sought the senator's help and influence over foreign affairs.

The tentative trial date of May 6 would come just one month before New Jersey's June 4 primary, meaning it could still be underway when voters start casting ballots on whether to return Menendez to the Senate.

An indictment last month charged the Democrat, formerly the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, with taking payouts in exchange for corrupt acts that included passing information to Egyptian military and intelligence officials. Among other things, prosecutors accused Menendez of ghostwriting a letter for Egyptian officials that sought to influence U.S. policy on military aid.

The indictment also said Menendez used his influence to try and pressure state and federal prosecutors in New Jersey into giving lenient treatment to friends or associates who were the subject of criminal investigations, and interceded with U.S. regulators to protect an associate's business deal.

Authorities found nearly $500,000 in cash, much of it hidden in clothing and closets, as well as more than $100,000 in gold bars in a search of the New Jersey home Menendez, 69, shares with his wife, Nadine.

Menendez has pleaded not guilty and said the cash found in the house was personal savings he had squirreled away for emergencies.

Menendez was excused from being present for Monday’s court hearing in New York City after his lawyers said he needed to be in Washington for Senate business. The judge declined similar requests from Nadine Menendez and her co-defendants, Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes. All four have also said they are innocent.

Prosecutors have accused Hana of being a conduit between Menendez and Egyptian officials. They said Hana gave Nadine Menendez a job, gave her money to make mortgage payments, wrote checks to her consulting company, promised envelopes of cash and gave her gold bars. They said Menendez used his post to facilitate foreign military sales and financing to Egypt, which gave Hana’s business a lucrative, worldwide monopoly over religious certification for imported meat.

More than half of Senate Democrats have said that Menendez should resign, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and fellow New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Menendez has said he intends to stay in the Senate, saying he is certain he will ultimately be exonerated.

Monday's court hearing in the Menendez case took place just a short walk from where former President Donald Trump was appearing in court in a civil fraud lawsuit.

Besides setting a trial date, Judge Sidney Stein gave prosecutors a December deadline to turn over certain evidence to the defense.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

Body of Brookhaven woman found in Gwinnett; boyfriend charged1h ago

Credit: Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags employee dies after falling out of van during Fright Fest
46m ago

Credit: TNS

ONLY ON AJC
As Kaiser Permanente employees prepare to strike, Georgia may be spared
4h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Georgia Gwinnett faculty senate weighs no-confidence vote in leaders
3h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Georgia Gwinnett faculty senate weighs no-confidence vote in leaders
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why these five celebrities love the Braves
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

MLB game time drops 24 minutes to 2:40 with pitch clock. Players steal most bases since...
10m ago
MLB game time drops 24 minutes to 2:40 with pitch clock. Players steal most bases since...
10m ago
Mom of Nathaniel and Josh Lowe battling cancer, won't attend Rangers-Rays playoff series
11m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
6h ago
Things to know about the Nobel Prizes
10h ago
‘A little bit magical’: Scenes from Jimmy Carter’s birthday - Story, many photos
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top