Judge permits sex assault case against Joint Chiefs member

A phone call and email seeking comment from Hyten or his lawyers were not immediately returned.

However Hyten, who was confirmed last September as the nation's second highest-ranking military officer, flatly denied Spletstoser's claims during his confirmation hearing.

Spletstoser served in the Army for 28 years and carried out four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Her assault and sexual battery lawsuit alleged that while staying at a hotel during the Simi Valley trip, Hyten grabbed her, kissed her, fondled her buttocks and rubbed himself against her.

The lawsuit was amended from an original complaint that alleged Hyten sexually assaulted her at least nine times in 2017, including during trips to California, London, South Korea and elsewhere and that he retaliated against for refusing his advances by harming her career and eventually forcing her retirement.

Spletstoser reported the allegations after Hyten’s nomination. She told the AP last year that she decided she couldn’t live with the idea that Hyten might assault someone else if he was confirmed for the job.

The Air Force investigated the woman’s allegations and found there was insufficient evidence to charge the general or recommend any administrative punishment.