Judge permanently blocks marketing of bottled-water brand

A court order signed Monday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey formalizes a settlement in which AffinityLivestyles.com Inc., Real Water Inc. and company officers agreed to stop processing and distributing the product drawn from municipal tap water, and destroy any in their possession.

Company President Brent Jones, a former Nevada state Republican lawmaker, and attorneys for him and the company didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.