Judge: Paper must run Page 1 statement on Meghan's legal win

The judge did not order the publisher to mention the privacy ruling in its statement, saying media coverage of the case had already “given wide publicity to the claimant’s unequivocal success on the privacy claim.”

Meghan, a former star of the American TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie was born the following year.

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California, and are expecting a second child.

They have recorded an interview with Oprah Winfrey that is due to be broadcast on Sunday.

In a clip from the interview released Friday by CBS, Meghan said it was "liberating" to have a conversation — let alone a sit-down interview — with the television host without royal minders.