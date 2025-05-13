Judge overturns Michigan's 24-hour waiting period before an abortion

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday struck down Michigan's 24-hour waiting period before an abortion, saying it conflicts with a voter-approved amendment that locked abortion rights in the state constitution in 2022.

“Michiganders have the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including the right to abortion care, and the state cannot deny, burden or infringe upon this freedom barring a compelling state interest to protect the health of the individual seeking care,” Judge Sima Patel said.

The waiting period had been in place for years, though Patel temporarily blocked it earlier in litigation in 2024.