Judge orders US to stop detaining migrant children in hotels

Gee's order directs the Trump administration to resume sending unaccompanied children to HHS, and it also applies to children with parents who crossed the border without authorization. It also gives lawyers who work with immigrant youths access to the children that the government is trying to expel under the emergency declaration. Separately, legal groups have sued the U.S. to prevent the expulsions of immigrant children altogether.

The government “cannot seriously argue in good faith that flouting their contractual obligation to place minors in licensed programs is necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Gee wrote.

Hotels can still be used for one- or two-night stays as part of travel between different places, she said.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment Friday, but government lawyers indicated that they would consider an appeal.

Private contractors at the hotels monitor detained children and families around the clock and generally don’t allow people to leave their rooms. Families that have been detained in the hotels have told The Associated Press that they are served regular meals, but that the telephones have been removed from their rooms.

One father from Haiti alleged that before his family was taken from their room, a contractor gave him and his wife ice to swallow and to feed to their infant daughter, in case their temperatures were checked before boarding a flight. They were expelled to Haiti without the chance to request asylum.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement denied using ice as an artificial cooling measure. It has described the contractors from MVM Inc., as “transportation specialists” who “ensure each minor remains safe and secure while in this temporary housing.”

The Trump administration has argued that Gee doesn't have the authority to stop the use of hotels because the children it is expelling fall outside a longstanding court settlement known as the Flores agreement. It has previously appealed several of Gee's rulings targeting detention practices.

Leecia Welch, an attorney at the National Center for Youth Law, called the ruling “a resounding victory for immigrant children.”

“The government’s attempt to use the pandemic as a subterfuge to carry out its ruthless immigration agenda clearly violates the rule of law and human decency,” Welch said.