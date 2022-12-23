Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

A Texas judge issued the order for genetic testing Thursday in a paternity case brought by Alexandra Davis, who previously alleged in a separate lawsuit she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother in the mid-1990s.

Attorneys for Jones did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday, but said in court filings that they intend to appeal the decision. One of Davis' lawyers, Andrew Bergman, confirmed the decision, but did not immediately offer any other comment. In March, Davis sued Jones in Dallas County, asking a judge to void a legal agreement she said her mother, Cynthia Davis, reached with Jones two years after she was born. The 1998 settlement allegedly said that Jones would support them financially as long as they didn't publicly say he was Alexandra's father — something the married owner of the Cowboys denied.