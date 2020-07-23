Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

In ruling, Hellerstein said he made the “finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from furlough and home confinement to jail is retaliatory.” He added: “And it’s retaliatory for his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish the book.”

Cohen, 53, sued federal prison officials and Attorney General William Barr on Monday, saying he was ordered back to prison because he was writing a book to be released before the November presidential election.

He has been in isolation at an Otisville, New York, prison camp, quarantined while prison authorities ensure he does not have the coronavirus.

His attorney, Danya Perry, said in a statement that the order was “a victory for the First Amendment” and showed that the government cannot block a book critical of the president as a condition of release to home confinement. “This principle transcends politics and we are gratified that the rule of law prevails," she said.

The book will address “Trump’s personality and proclivities, his private and professional affairs, and his personal and business ethics," according to the lawsuit. It further stated that the government’s demand that Cohen agree not to speak to or through any media, including by publishing a book, violated his constitutional rights.

Cohen had been furloughed in May along with other prisoners as authorities tried to slow the spread of the COVID-19 in federal prisons.

He was one year into a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

Campaign finance charges related to his efforts to arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from making public claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

FILE- In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves federal court in New York after being sentenced to three years in prison. Cohen was furloughed from prison in May 2020 as authorities tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus in federal prisons, but was returned to prison because he refused to sign an agreement over terms of his home confinement, not because he planned to publish a book critical of Trump, prosecutors said Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle