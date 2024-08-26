Judge orders Martin Shkreli to turn over all copies of unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album

NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Shkreli, once dubbed "Pharma Bro" for boosting the price of a life-saving drug, was ordered by a federal judge Monday to turn over all copies of Wu-Tang Clan's unreleased "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album to his lawyers by Friday.

Judge Pamela K. Chen in Brooklyn wrote that Shkreli must produce all copies of what is sometimes referred to as the world's rarest album and report the names of anyone he distributed the music to by Sept. 30, along with any revenues he received from it.

In June, Shkreli was sued by a cryptocurrency collective that bought the only known copy of the album for $4.75 million.