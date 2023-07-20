Judge orders man charged with killing 2 teenage girls to remain at northern Indiana prison

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
An Indiana man charged with killing two teenage girls will remain in prison after a judge concluded he’s being treated better there than other inmates

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with killing two teenage girls will remain held at a northern Indiana prison after a judge concluded Wednesday he's being treated better there than other inmates.

Special Judge Fran Gull denied a request from attorneys for Richard Allen to relocate him from the Indiana Department of Correction's Westville Correctional Facility because of what they said were his deteriorating health and poor living conditions at the prison where he has been held since last November.

His lawyers argued, among other things, that Allen sleeps on a pad on a concrete floor; must wear the same clothes including underwear for days that are soiled, stained, tattered and torn; and has had no chance to visit his wife or other family members in the past five months. His attorneys have described his living conditions as “akin to those of a prisoner of war.”

But the judge ruled, without going into specifics, that "the evidence presented demonstrated that the Defendant is treated more favorably than other inmates housed at the Westville Correctional Facility," online court records said.

Allen faces two murder counts killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in 2017.

In February of that year, a relative dropped them off at a hiking trail near the Monon High Bridge just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, heavily wooded area near the trail.

The deaths were ruled a double homicide, but police have never disclosed how they died or described what evidence they gathered.

Allen has pleaded not guilty to the killings.

The killings have haunted Delphi, a city of about 3,000, where Allen lived and worked at a local drug store.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

State board gives school districts leeway in Milestones’ impact on grades4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

AJC issues corrections in UGA football program story
7h ago

Higher truck weights mean added restrictions for 700-plus Georgia bridges
5h ago

Credit: TNS

UPS, Teamsters to resume contract negotiations next week
5h ago

Credit: TNS

UPS, Teamsters to resume contract negotiations next week
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia plans to cancel registrations of 191,000 inactive voters
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people ahead of Women's World Cup tournament
6m ago
Tesla income jumps 20%, but shares fall after hours amid profit concerns
9m ago
Videos purport to show protesters storming Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in protest over...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: John Kuntz / Special to the AJC

The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
Q&A: During the actor, writer strikes, is it wrong to watch movies?
6h ago
Recipe for tomato season: Tomato Galette, the simpler cousin to Tomato pie
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top