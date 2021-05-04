Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a public records request seeking communications about the obstruction decision after Barr said that he and other senior officials had reached that conclusion in consultation with the Office of Legal Counsel. The group sued for access to two specific documents.

Jackson ruled that one of the documents, described by a Justice Department official as an “untitled, undated draft legal analysis," was properly withheld from the group.

But she ordered the release of the other memo, which was prepared for Barr by the then-head of the Office of Legal Counsel and another senior Justice Department official and which concludes that the evidence assembled by Mueller's team would not support an obstruction prosecution of Trump.

In her order, Jackson noted that the memo prepared for Barr and a letter to Congress that describes the special counsel's report are "being written by the very same people at the very same time.

“The emails show not only that the authors and the recipients of the memorandum are working hand in hand to craft the advice that is supposedly being delivered by OLC, but that the letter to Congress is the priority, and it is getting completed first,” the judge wrote.

