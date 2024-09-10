Judge orders former NFL star Adrian Peterson to turn over assets to pay $12M debt

HOUSTON (AP) — Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered by a Texas judge to turn over personal assets to help pay a debt that has ballooned to more than $12 million.

A court-appointed receiver has been seeking to collect money from Peterson as part of a judgment from a lawsuit filed against the four-time All-Pro running back over a $5.2 million loan he failed to repay to a Pennsylvania lending company. Interest and fees resulted in that debt more than doubling.

The receiver, Robert Berleth, asked a judge in July to order that constables accompany him to Peterson’s home in the Houston suburb of Missouri City so he can inventory assets that can be sold off.