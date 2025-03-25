Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge orders a June trial for US government's felony case against Boeing

A federal judge in Texas has set a June trial date for the U.S. government’s years-old conspiracy case against Beoing for misleading regulators about the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people
FILE - The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
By The Associated Press
2 minutes ago

A federal judge in Texas has set a June trial date for the U.S. government's years-old conspiracy case against Beoing for misleading regulators about r the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor did not explain in the scheduling order he issued on Tuesday why he decided to set the case for trial. Lawyers for the aerospace company and the Justice Department have spent months trying to renegotiate a July 2024 plea agreement that called for Boeing to plead guilty to a single felony charge.

The judge rejected that deal in December, saying that diversity, inclusion and equity policies the Justice Department had in place at the time might influence the selection of a monitor to oversee the company's compliance with the terms of its proposed sentence.

Since then, O'Connor had three times extended the deadline for the two sides to report how they planned to proceed. His most recent extension, granted earlier this month, gave them until April 11, but the judge revoked the remaining time with his Tuesday order.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The Supreme Court at sunset in Washington, Feb. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

Credit: AP

Supreme Court seems in no hurry to rule on Trump plea to rein in judges over birthright citizenship

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to halt judge's order to rehire probationary federal workers

President Trump pardons former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer

9m ago

The Latest

Maryland forward Allie Kubek reacts in front of Alabama guard Chloe Spreen while guard Sarah Ashlee Barker lies on the court after losing the ball and a chance to tie the game in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, March 24, 2025, in College Park, Md. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

Maryland overcomes 45 points by Alabama's Barker, beats Crimson Tide 111-108 in 2 OTs

2m ago

US Vice President JD Vance to join his wife in Greenland on Friday

4m ago

GOP-led states push for control of school aid as Trump promises a smaller federal role in education

5m ago

Featured

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, joined at center by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, testifies as the Senate Intelligence Committee holds its worldwide threats hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

10m ago

Crews assessing sinkhole on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

3m ago

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.