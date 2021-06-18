Judge: No bail for man accused of road rage murder of boy

The defense asked that her bail be set at $50,000 while the prosecution insisted on $500,000. The judge deferred pending an evaluation of Lee.

Aiden Leos, 6, was shot to death May 21 while riding in his mother's car on a freeway.

Authorities have said the mother was cut off by another car, prompting her to make a hand gesture. Authorities allege that Eriz, riding in a car driven by Lee, pulled out a gun and shot at the woman's vehicle, killing the boy.

The killing sparked outrage and led hundreds of people to call in tips.

Authorities arrested the couple more than two weeks later outside their Costa Mesa apartment.