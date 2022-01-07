Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Judge Judy funds scholarships at NY law school she attended

FILE - Judge Judy Sheindlin arrives at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. on May 5, 2019. Sheindlin has given a $5 million donation to New York Law School, where she, her daughter and granddaughter have attended. The donation will fund full tuition and books for 10 women a year, along with a summer employment fellowship after their first year, the school said. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Judge Judy Sheindlin arrives at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. on May 5, 2019. Sheindlin has given a $5 million donation to New York Law School, where she, her daughter and granddaughter have attended. The donation will fund full tuition and books for 10 women a year, along with a summer employment fellowship after their first year, the school said. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Credit: Richard Shotwell

National & World News
52 minutes ago
“Judge Judy” Sheindlin has given a $5 million donation to New York Law School in Manhattan, where she, her daughter and granddaughter all attended

NEW YORK (AP) — “Judge Judy” Sheindlin has given a $5 million donation to New York Law School, where she, her daughter and granddaughter have attended.

The donation will fund full tuition and books for 10 women a year, along with a summer employment fellowship after their first year, the school said.

Sheindlin, whose “Judge Judy” courtroom television show ended in September after a 25-year run, now hosts “Judy Justice” on Amazon. She graduated from New York Law School in 1965, and her daughter Nicole Sheindlin graduated in 1993. Granddaughter Sarah Rose is set to graduate this spring.

Women make up 62% of the law school's student body.

“We point to (Sheindlin) as a great success story for the law school,” said Anthony W. Crowell, dean and president. “It's a testament to discipline, hard work, tenacity and what we call New York grit.”

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
8m ago
Kazakh president: Forces can shoot to kill to quell unrest
12m ago
Stocks end lower after mixed jobs data as tech sinks again
12m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top