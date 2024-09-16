Judge is awesome. So is Ohtani. But it's the balanced Diamondbacks who have MLB's best offense

Arizona took a 5-0 lead, then trailed 8-5, then tied it up at 8-8, fell behind 10-8 in the 10th and then rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning for the win. Eugenio Suárez provided the walk-off moment with a bases loaded single to deep right. It was a much-needed win for a franchise fighting with the Padres, Mets and Braves for the three NL wild cards.

The D-backs have a deep, speedy lineup led by Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, Corbin Carroll, Joc Pederson, Jake McCarthy and Suárez. As Sunday proved, no lead is safe when Arizona is at the plate.

“We’re really executing at a high level and it’s not just the slug,” manager Torey Lovullo said after a 14-4 win against the Rangers last week. “It’s patient at-bats waiting for our pitch, putting down the bat, handing it off to the next guy.”

Suarez has been one of MLB’s best players in the second half of the season, batting .320 with 18 homers and 44 RBIs over 51 games coming into Sunday’s games.

Big League Parity

The Los Angeles Dodgers boast one of the best lineups in baseball, led by superstars like Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

The problem is they also have to pitch.

A rash of injuries to the pitching staff — including front-line starters like Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw — have left manager Dave Roberts scrambling as his team reaches the most important part of the season. The Dodgers are so thin on the mound that Roberts acknowledged earlier in the week that Ohtani could return to the mound in October after having offseason elbow surgery.

“Anything is possible,” Roberts said. “I hope that’s on his mind as far as motivation for his rehab. The odds of it coming to pass are very slim, but they’re not zero.”

The Dodgers' roster conundrum isn't unique in baseball this season. As the playoffs approach, no team looks bulletproof. In fact, this will likely be the first season since 2014 that no team will reach the 100-win mark in the regular season.

The parity has allowed several teams to stay in the playoff race longer than expected, particularly in the American League. The Detroit Tigers (77-73), Seattle Mariners (77-73) and Boston Red Sox (75-75) still have hope despite hovering around .500.

The Tigers and Mariners are just 2 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the final AL wild card.

Trivia Question

What is the worst regular-season record for a World Series winning team?

So you're saying there's a chance?

The Chicago White Sox are putting up a little bit of a fight to avoid being the worst baseball team in the modern era.

The White Sox won two straight games against the Oakland Athletics during the weekend, improving their record to 35-115. That might not seem like much, but it's the first time they won back-to-back games since June 27-29.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned it’s you can’t take big league wins for granted,” outfielder Gavin Sheets said. “To get back-to-back wins and get a series win, it feels really good. We have to enjoy these times and keep it going.”

Chicago is trying to avoid the post-1900 record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets. The White Sox are 20-58 at home, one shy of the post-1900 mark for home losses shared by the 1939 St. Louis Browns and 2019 Detroit Tigers.

There are 12 games remaining. That means the White Sox have to go 8-4 to avoid 120 losses.

Trivia Answer

The 2006 St. Louis Cardinals won the World Series despite finishing just 83-78 in the regular season.

