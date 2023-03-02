Judge in Young Thug trial orders probe of leaked evidence

Gina Bernard, an attorney representing defendant Jayden Myrick, filed a motion seeking a mistrial. She wrote that this, along with publicity and other “courtroom incidents” since the start of the trial “make it impossible” for her client to receive a fair trial.

In response, prosecutors alleged that the defense leaked the video, noting that it appeared online less than a month after it was given to defense attorneys.

“The state has absolutely no interest in leaking this video to members of the public, as its dissemination serves only to intimidate and harass witnesses called upon by the state to testify in a very serious and high-profile case,” prosecutors wrote. They said the leak has put their witness in danger, citing social media posts labeling him as a “rat” and a “snitch.”

Another defense attorney said anyone could have gotten the video because prosecutors shared it using an unsecured link.

The judge denied the motion for a mistrial but told both sides to be more careful about sharing evidence. He warned that if more evidence becomes public, he will only allow discovery evidence to be viewed in his chambers.

“For me to have to deal with this at this point in the trial is just unacceptable,” he said.