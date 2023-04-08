X

Judge in Washington orders feds to keep abortion pill access

National & World News
3 hours ago
A federal judge in Washington state on Friday ordered U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the abortion medication mifepristone in 17 Democratic-led states that sued over the issue, countering a ruling by a judge in Texas on the same day that ordered a hold on federal approval of the drug

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge in Washington state on Friday ordered U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the abortion medication mifepristone in 17 Democratic-led states that sued over the issue, countering a ruling by a judge in Texas on the same day that ordered a hold on federal approval of the drug.

The dueling decisions threw into question access to the nation’s most common method of abortion, one that scientists have approved for use for decades.

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, a Trump administration appointee in Amarillo, Texas, signed an injunctio n directing the Food and Drug Administration to stay mifepristone's approval while a lawsuit challenging the safety and approval of the drug continues. That ruling came in a lawsuit brought by the conservative group Alliance Defending Freedom.

In Washington state, Spokane-based Judge Thomas O. Rice, an Obama administration appointee, partially granted a request from 17 states and the District of Columbia. While the states sued in an effort to expand access to the pill, Rice did not go that far — instead, he blocked the FDA from making any changes to the drug’s access in the states that sued.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photographer:Johnny Cain

Georgia governor suspends indicted Douglas County commissioners7h ago

Credit: UGA Athletics

Former Georgia defensive lineman Brown dies
8h ago

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Charter carrier to fly to Hartsfield-Jackson from Lincoln, Nebraska
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kennesaw State hires Antoine Pettway to succeed Abdur-Rahim
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kennesaw State hires Antoine Pettway to succeed Abdur-Rahim
4h ago

Credit: AP

Court sides with Justice Dept. on Jan. 6 obstruction charge
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

East play-in field set, Embiid poised to win scoring title
28m ago
Nailed to a cross, Filipino prays for Ukraine war to end
43m ago
Award-winning retired AP journalist Harold Olmos dead at 78
56m ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Clarence Thomas story: What are Georgia rules for gifts to judges, elected officials?
10h ago
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
17h ago
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top