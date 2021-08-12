Judge: House entitled to some of Trump's financial records

Applying factors that the high court set out, Mehta wrote that the House was entitled to a more limited cross-section of Trump's financial records.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat and the committee's chairwoman, said in a statement, “Today’s district court opinion recognized that the Oversight Committee is entitled to a broad set of President Trump’s financial records as part of our critical investigation aimed at preventing presidential conflicts of interest, self-dealing, and constitutional violations.”

Maloney added, "While it is disappointing that the Court, despite finding that the entire subpoena served valid legislative purposes, narrowed the subpoena in some respects, the Committee is actively considering next steps.”

Separately, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel said in an opinion last month that the Treasury Department must provide the House Ways and Means Committee with Trump’s tax returns. That opinion said the committee chairman “has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information” and that under federal law, “Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee.”

The committee's hunt for records overlaps with other records that have already been released to investigators. In 2020, for instance, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in his demand for Trump's tax records, though the ruling kept the documents out of the public eye. Vance's office took possession of those records in February.

