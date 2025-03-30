Judge homers again, Chisholm Jr. goes deep twice as Yanks rout Brewers 12-3 to complete 3-game sweep

After hitting 58 homers last season, Judge is the first Yankee with four homers in the opening three games. Judge finished with 11 RBIs in the series.

On a frigid 44-degree day, Judge was intentionally walked in the third and drew walks in the fifth and seventh innings.

The two-time MVP scored New York’s sixth run on a wild pitch following his second walk.

Chisholm homered after Judge’s intentional walk and went deep again after Judge’s third walk. Among the Yankees using a torpedo-shaped bat, Chisholm hit multiple homers for the third time since being acquired from the Marlins in July and sixth time in his career.

Ben Rice added a two-run homer as the Yankees improved to 3-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1994 and 1995 seasons.

Paul Goldschmidt, in his second career start in the leadoff spot, had three hits and hit an RBI single in New York’s five-run seventh.

Cody Bellinger lifted a sacrifice fly and Austin Wells hit an RBI groundout for the Yankees.

Jake Bauers hit a two-run homer off Marcus Stroman in the fourth and Sal Frelick hit an RBI single for the Brewers, who are 0-3 for the first time since 2015. Bauers also pitched the eighth inning for the second straight day.

Stroman allowed three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Tim Hill (1-0) got four outs for the win.

Civale allowed five runs and four hits in three innings.

Key moment

Hill struck out Christian Yelich on three pitches to end the fifth and protect a 5-3 lead.

Key stat

The 36 runs through three games are the most in franchise history and the 15 homers through three games tied the 2006 Detroit Tigers for the most in MLB history.

Up next

Yankees right-hander Will Warren opposes Arizona ace Corbin Burnes on Tuesday. Milwaukee right-hander Elvin Rodriguez will serve as an opener for Monday’s home opener against Kansas City.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP