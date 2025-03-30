Nation & World News
Judge homers again, Chisholm Jr. goes deep twice as Yanks rout Brewers 12-3 to complete 3-game sweep

Aaron Judge homered in his first at-bat, Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice and the New York Yankees went deep four more times in a 12-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, a day after becoming the third team in major league history to hit nine homers in a game
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after scoring on a wild pitch by Milwaukee Brewers' pitcher Jared Koenig during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after scoring on a wild pitch by Milwaukee Brewers' pitcher Jared Koenig during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
By LARRY FLEISHER – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge homered in his first at-bat, Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice and the New York Yankees went deep four more times in a 12-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, a day after becoming the third team in major league history to hit nine homers in a game.

The Yankees hit a total of 15 homers and scored 36 runs as they swept the three-game series.

A day after homering three times for the third time in his career and finishing with a career-high eight RBIs, Judge hit a two-run homer off Aaron Civale (0-1) in the first inning, sending a full count 89 mph fastball into the lower left field seats.

After hitting 58 homers last season, Judge is the first Yankee with four homers in the opening three games. Judge finished with 11 RBIs in the series.

On a frigid 44-degree day, Judge was intentionally walked in the third and drew walks in the fifth and seventh innings.

The two-time MVP scored New York’s sixth run on a wild pitch following his second walk.

Chisholm homered after Judge’s intentional walk and went deep again after Judge’s third walk. Among the Yankees using a torpedo-shaped bat, Chisholm hit multiple homers for the third time since being acquired from the Marlins in July and sixth time in his career.

Ben Rice added a two-run homer as the Yankees improved to 3-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1994 and 1995 seasons.

Paul Goldschmidt, in his second career start in the leadoff spot, had three hits and hit an RBI single in New York’s five-run seventh.

Cody Bellinger lifted a sacrifice fly and Austin Wells hit an RBI groundout for the Yankees.

Jake Bauers hit a two-run homer off Marcus Stroman in the fourth and Sal Frelick hit an RBI single for the Brewers, who are 0-3 for the first time since 2015. Bauers also pitched the eighth inning for the second straight day.

Stroman allowed three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Tim Hill (1-0) got four outs for the win.

Civale allowed five runs and four hits in three innings.

Key moment

Hill struck out Christian Yelich on three pitches to end the fifth and protect a 5-3 lead.

Key stat

The 36 runs through three games are the most in franchise history and the 15 homers through three games tied the 2006 Detroit Tigers for the most in MLB history.

Up next

Yankees right-hander Will Warren opposes Arizona ace Corbin Burnes on Tuesday. Milwaukee right-hander Elvin Rodriguez will serve as an opener for Monday’s home opener against Kansas City.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts after hitting a three-run home run, also scoring Paul Goldschmidt and Aaron Judge, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, celebrates with Aaron Judge, left, after Chisholm scored a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs to home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) and Paul Goldschmidt react after scoring on Judge's home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Civale throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

