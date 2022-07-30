Judge hits grand slam for 41st HR, Yanks rally past Royals

Salvador Perez followed Merrifield with a go-ahead, three-run homer in his return from the injured list for a 5-3 lead.

New York erased it by batting around during a messy eighth inning that followed a 23-minute rain delay.

Rizzo and Gleyber Torres hit one-out singles, then shortstop Maikel Garcia booted Josh Donaldson's grounder off the slick infield.

Andrew Benintendi’s bases-loaded grounder was gloved by diving first baseman Nick Pratto, but pitcher Scott Barlow (4-4) failed to cover first, giving Benintendi an RBI single — his first hit with the Yankees after a trade from the Royals on Wednesday.

Barlow’s next pitch skipped near Aaron Hicks’ feet, and plate umpire Chris Guccione called an RBI hit by pitch. That ruling was reversed via video replay, but Hicks walked a few pitches later on a full count to make it 5-5.

Kiner-Falefa then ripped a single to left, and Jose Trevino followed with an RBI groundout for a 7-5 edge. DJ LeMahieu walked before Judge clubbed his fourth career slam off Jackson Kowar.

Albert Abreu (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth against a Kansas City team that waived him June 21.

Judge began the game by reaching over the right-field fence to rob MJ Melendez of a homer, then hit a 449-foot, two-run shot in the third inning. It was his second homer in three at-bats after he hit a game-ending drive in the ninth inning of a 1-0 win against Kansas City on Thursday night.

Cole was overpowering — except for the fifth inning. He was pulled after six with nine strikeouts and no walks. Five of the seven hits he allowed came in the fifth, and all five runs charged against him came in the inning.

SAVLY'S BACK

Perez, last year’s major league home run champion, batted third as the designated hitter barely a month after surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

The seven-time All-Star flied out to left field and struck out in his first two at-bats, then launched a no-doubter to left-center off Cole. Perez admired his high fly ball from the batter's box and pumped his fist after rounding second.

“He’s the heart and soul of our club,” manager Mike Matheny said before the game. “We’re really fortunate to have him back.”

Kansas City initially estimated the 32-year-old Perez would need eight weeks to recover after surgery June 24, but doctors assured the club he was ready for big league action.

PROMISING START

Garcia got his first career hit with an infield single in the third, Kansas City’s first hit of the game. He reached after shortstop Kiner-Falefa had trouble getting the ball out of his glove. Garcia also hit a clean single in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: SS Bobby Witt Jr. was out of the lineup for a fifth straight game with right hamstring soreness, but Matheny is optimistic Witt will play before the end of the weekend. ... 3B Emmanuel Rivera was optioned to Triple-A to make space for Perez.

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (strained right lat) could resume throwing Monday if he progresses as hoped this weekend.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes (8-3, 2.48 ERA) makes his second start Saturday since pitching in the All-Star Game. He'll face Royals veteran RHP Zack Greinke (3-6, 4.35), who could be traded before Tuesday's deadline. New York will celebrate its annual Old-Timers' Day prior to the game, although the usual exhibition game of retired Yankees was called off because too many former players are recovering from surgeries.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez gestures after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez gestures after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Home plate umpire Chris Guccione uses a towel to try and stay dry before the eighth inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Home plate umpire Chris Guccione uses a towel to try and stay dry before the eighth inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, center, talks to home plate Chris Guccione, right, before the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, center, talks to home plate Chris Guccione, right, before the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, celebrates with teammate Whit Merrifield after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, celebrates with teammate Whit Merrifield after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole waits as Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez runs the bases on a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole waits as Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez runs the bases on a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals right fielder Kyle Isbel (28) leaps for a ball hit by New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo for a home run during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals right fielder Kyle Isbel (28) leaps for a ball hit by New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo for a home run during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Fans cheer after New York Yankees' Aaron Judge caught a ball hit by Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez for an out during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Fans cheer after New York Yankees' Aaron Judge caught a ball hit by Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez for an out during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II