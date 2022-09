Judge hits 58th and 59th homers, Yanks beat Brewers 12-8

Judge’s homers totaled 857 feet. His first came on a sinker from Jason Alexander with a 2-0 count in the third inning. The 414-foot, opposite-field drive into the right field second deck left the bat at 112 mph.

Then in the seventh against Luis Perdomo, Judge pulled a slider with a 1-2 count for a 443-foot shot to left.

Judge also walked against Hoby Milner (3-3) leading off a four-run fifth as the Yankees went ahead to stay at 7-4.

Judge had not homered in his previous three games since going deep twice at Boston’s Fenway Park.

Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber is a distant second in the major leagues with 39 homers.

Maris hit 61 homers for the Yankees in 1961, one more than Babe Ruth in 1927.

Anthony Rizzo homered in his return from the injured list, his 31st of the season, and had three hits. Aaron Hicks and rookie Oswaldo Cabrera also went deep as the Yankees overcame 3-0 and 4-1 deficits.

New York had 16 hits and twice hit back-to-home homers: Judge and Rizzo in the third, then Hicks and Judge in the seventh.

Gerrit Cole (12-7) gave up Kolten Wong’s three-run homer in the first and Tyrone Taylor’s solo shot in the second, Cole has allowed second-most in the majors and trailng only Washington’s Josiah Gray at 37.

Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Clarke Schmidt. Milwaukee scored twice in the ninth and brought up the potential tying run with one out before Clay Holmes struck out Luis Urías and retired Keston Hiura on a groundout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said the team was waiting for doctors to review an MRI taken on RHP Frankie Montas’ throwing shoulder. … RHP Scott Effross (strained right shoulder) gave up a leadoff homer to Bobby Dalbec and a pair of doubles as he pitched the fifth inning for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Worcester. ... RHP Albert Abreu (elbow inflammation) pitched a scoreless inning for Double-A Somerset, striking out two and allowing one hit. ... Boone said INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez was feeling better after being removed from Saturday’s game when struck on the helmet by a throw from Brewers catcher Victor Caratini while standing in the batter’s box. …C Jose Trevino was out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive day after leaving Friday’s game with a bruised right knee.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (10-4, 2.70 ERA) will make his 26th start of the season as New York opens a two-game set Tuesday against visiting Pittsburgh.

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (10-7, 2.97) gets the start as Milwaukee opens a three-game home series with the New York Mets. Burnes is 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA against the Mets.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his fifty eighth homerun during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his fifty eighth homerun during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 59th home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 59th home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa throws to first base to get out Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura to end the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa throws to first base to get out Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura to end the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Clay Holmes finishes a baseball game pitching during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Clay Holmes finishes a baseball game pitching during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich makes a single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich makes a single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura breaks his bat during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura breaks his bat during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez watches his home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez watches his home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo) Credit: Kenny Yoo Credit: Kenny Yoo