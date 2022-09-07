ajc logo
X

Judge hits 55th homer, Yanks mark for right-handed hitters

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Aaron Judge homered for the fourth straight game, hitting No. 55 of the year in a doubleheader opener against Minnesota to set the New York Yankees’ season record for right-handed hitters

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the fourth straight game, hitting No. 55 of the year in Wednesday's doubleheader opener against Minnesota to set the New York Yankees' season record for right-handed hitters.

Louie Varland, a 24-year-old right-hander making his big league debut, allowed just one hit before Judge lined a 2-1 changeup 374 feet into the left-field seats in the fourth inning.

Judge surpassed the 54 homers hit by Alex Rodriguez in 2007. The Yankees' season record of 61 was set by Roger Maris in 1961, one more than Babe Ruth's season high of 60 in 1927.

Judge is one short of his career best of five straight games with home runs, set from July 29 to Aug. 2. He leads the major leagues in home runs and with 118 RBIs.

He has six homers in his last eight games and seven in his last 11.

Judge's home run was his 114th at new Yankee Stadium, one more than Mark Teixeira's previous record for the ballpark, which opened in 2009.

Only two players have hit more homers through a team's first 136 games: the Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa had 58 in 1999 and San Francisco's Barry Bonds hit 57 in 2001.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a home run off of Minnesota Twins pitcher Louie Varland (49) during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a home run off of Minnesota Twins pitcher Louie Varland (49) during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a home run off of Minnesota Twins pitcher Louie Varland (49) during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates a with Gleyber Torres (25) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates a with Gleyber Torres (25) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates a with Gleyber Torres (25) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United suspends Josef Martinez for one week7h ago
Georgia Tech cleaning up special-teams mistakes again
1h ago
Georgia Bulldogs like their wide receivers just fine, thanks
2h ago
Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu not getting ahead of himself after breakout season
1h ago
Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu not getting ahead of himself after breakout season
1h ago
Why the Braves and Jake Odorizzi opted for extra rest for the right-hander
2h ago
The Latest
Judge nixes Oath Keepers leader's bid to delay Jan. 6 trial
5m ago
Ex Puerto Rico legislator sentenced in bribery scheme
10m ago
Serena Williams' goodbye to U.S. Open a ratings boon to ESPN
10m ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top