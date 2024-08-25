Judge hits 50th homer for Yankees, becoming 5th player to do it 3 times

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 50th homer of the season on Sunday, connecting in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies.

Judge drove a 0-2 changeup from Austin Gomber into the visiting bullpen in left-center to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead. It was his 18th homer in the first this season, matching Alex Rodriguez in 2001 for the major league record.

Judge joined Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Babe Ruth as the only players in major league history with three 50-homer seasons.